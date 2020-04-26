North Korea released video of Kim Jong Un

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided.

North Korea - North Korea's official Korean Central Television on Saturday, May 2, broadcasts a 10-min long footage reportedly shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to mark the completion of a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan province.

This would be Kim's first public appearance since he missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, leading to questions about the leader's health.