Crews To Resume Search For Man Who Fell In Slippery Rock Creek Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:50s - Published 58 minutes ago Crews To Resume Search For Man Who Fell In Slippery Rock Creek A 38-year old man fell into the creek in McConnells Mill State Park Saturday and has not yet been found, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources Search For Missing Hiker Suspended



A 38-year-old man fell into the creek at McConnells Mill State Park and crews suspended their search for the evening due to lack of sunlight. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:36 Published 8 hours ago Crews Searching For Person In Creek



Several crews are searching for a person they say fell into Slippery Rock Creek at McConnell's Mill State Park on Saturday afternoon. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30 Published 14 hours ago