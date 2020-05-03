Global  

Greater testing capacity earlier would have reduced deaths, minister admits

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that if the UK had had a bigger test capacity before the pandemic hit then "many things could be different".

Mr Shapps said it was too early to compare Britain’s excess mortality from coronavirus to other countries.

