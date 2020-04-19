Global  

Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father

Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father

Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood expressed his emotions by saying that nation should honour the young bloods, who lost their lives for the nation in whatever way they can.

Chandrakant Sood is a father of Major Anuj Sood, who lost his live in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara.

"He has made a supreme sacrifice.

It was part of his duty and what he was trained for.

I feel sad for his wife as they just got married 3-4 months back.

He was meant to save lives," said the proud father.

Five Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on May 2.

