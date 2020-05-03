Global  

Handwara encounter: 'My son will join Army like his chachu', says late Col Ashutosh Sharma's Brother

Brave family of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma mourned his death.

Colonel Sharma, who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, lost his life in operation in Handwara on May 2.

He had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions.

Army persons, who lost their lives in the Handwara encounter included Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh and a Jammu and Kashmir police official.

Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara.

Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma [Video]

Handwara encounter: UP govt announces Rs 50 lakhs to kin of slain soldier Col Ashutosh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi announced that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to provide Rs 50 lakhs as compensation to kin of Colonel Ashutosh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father [Video]

Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father

Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood expressed his emotions by saying that nation should honour the young bloods, who lost their lives for the nation in whatever way they can. Chandrakant Sood is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published