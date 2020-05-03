Handwara encounter: 'My son will join Army like his chachu', says late Col Ashutosh Sharma's Brother

Brave family of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma mourned his death.

Colonel Sharma, who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, lost his life in operation in Handwara on May 2.

He had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions.

Army persons, who lost their lives in the Handwara encounter included Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh and a Jammu and Kashmir police official.

Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara.