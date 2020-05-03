Global  

Kim Jong Un has returned, but what happens when he's really gone?

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:49s - Published
North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, reappeared this weekend when he was shown on North Korean media after three weeks of an unexplained absence which quieted rumors that he was gravely ill.

0
Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Jong Un finally appeared in public after weeks of rumors about his health. Here's what would happen to markets if he died or lost power.

Kim Jong Un finally appeared in public after weeks of rumors about his health. Here's what would happen to markets if he died or lost power.· Kim Jong Un was finally seen in public on Saturday after three weeks without an appearance, a...
Business Insider - Published

Kim Jong-un resurfaces after 20 days amid health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a fertiliser factory completion ceremony, state media...
Mid-Day - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' [Video]

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday, just a day after Kim Jong Un reappeared after a three week absence from public life. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
North Korea released video of Kim Jong Un [Video]

North Korea released video of Kim Jong Un

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - North Korea's official Korean Central Television on Saturday, May 2, broadcasts a 10-min long footage..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 07:48Published