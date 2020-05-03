|
Kim Jong Un has returned, but what happens when he's really gone?
Kim Jong Un has returned, but what happens when he's really gone?
North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, reappeared this weekend when he was shown on North Korean media after three weeks of an unexplained absence which quieted rumors that he was gravely ill.
|· Kim Jong Un was finally seen in public on Saturday after three weeks without an appearance, a...
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a fertiliser factory completion ceremony, state media...
Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'
Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday, just a day after Kim Jong Un reappeared after a three week absence from public life. David Doyle reports.
North Korea released video of Kim Jong Un
**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. North Korea - North Korea's official Korean Central Television on Saturday, May 2, broadcasts a 10-min long footage..
