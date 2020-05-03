Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 28,446

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 28,446

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
UK COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 28,446

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 28,446

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 28,446, an increase of 315, according to latest data on Sunday that includes hospitals and other settings like nursing homes.

The data, produced by the official Public Health England and its counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, records the number of deaths in a 24-hour reporting period.

Earlier data on Sunday published by NHS England, the body which leads the state-funded health system in Britain’s most populous nation, said there had been 327 deaths reported by hospitals in England in the reporting period.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 28,446, up 315

The United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 28,446, an increase of 315, according to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Americans push to reopen states as U.S. coronavirus death toll rises

The chorus to reopen state economies and get people back to work is growing louder even as the...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scout342

Scout Rose #RejoinEU #FBPE RT @johnleremainer: We have 27,510 corpses – and rising. GDP is 30% down – and falling. We have lost 950,000 jobs – with more to go. We… 9 seconds ago

dickensgirl

Dickensgirl🇺🇸 RT @dwallacewells: “The U.S. saw 2,909 people die of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the data, which was collected as of 4 a.m. ET on Fr… 11 seconds ago

LNethsingha

Lucy Nethsingha 🔶🕷 RT @OxfordStays: Former head health analyst at the Office of National Statistics (ONS) : Covid-19 death toll could be high as 45,000 people… 12 seconds ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines France reports its lowest daily death toll from COVID-19 since March 22 https://t.co/gH4Y1H8pWx 15 seconds ago

duane_frazier

Duane Frazier RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨The US had ~37,100 excess deaths from 3/1–4/11 as #coronavirus swept across the country—13,500 MORE than reported due t… 36 seconds ago

Pollydoodle1

Pollydoodle RT @Rachael_Swindon: The tragic deaths from #COVID__19 in the UK account for more than 10% of the global death toll. The UK accounts for… 36 seconds ago

HolandPeter

Peter Holand RT @Reuters: UK chafes at COVID-19 death toll comparison with Italy https://t.co/sLxscP0irI https://t.co/0HpRBh65gf 41 seconds ago

makeupxamandah

A🍍 RT @WCVB: The #coronavirus death toll in #Massachusetts has hit a new, grim milestone. More than 4,000 deaths are now attributed to #COVID1… 44 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 | Lokpal member dies; Trump raises US death estimate: Top updates [Video]

Covid-19 | Lokpal member dies; Trump raises US death estimate: Top updates

From the death of a Lokpal member, to several soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force testing positive - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Donald Trump, President of the United..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published
Coronavirus cases in India close to 40,000 mark: Biggest single day jump with 2644 new cases [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India close to 40,000 mark: Biggest single day jump with 2644 new cases

As India enters into Day 40 of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, India reported the biggest single-day jump in #COVID19 count with 2,644 new cases in the last 24 hours,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:22Published