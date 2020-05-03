UK COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 28,446

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 28,446, an increase of 315, according to latest data on Sunday that includes hospitals and other settings like nursing homes.

The data, produced by the official Public Health England and its counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, records the number of deaths in a 24-hour reporting period.

Earlier data on Sunday published by NHS England, the body which leads the state-funded health system in Britain’s most populous nation, said there had been 327 deaths reported by hospitals in England in the reporting period.