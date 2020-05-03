VCSC offers virtual counseling

Open as of july 4th.

Even those this staged reopening is happening... schools will still remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Now... a local district is rolling out a new resource for students while they're at home.

The vigo county school corporation will be releasing 4 "counselor connection" episodes on it's facebook page.

Spokesperson bill riley says the videos will make sure students still get the best education possible.

Riley says each episode will focus on a different topic.

The videos are recordings of school counselors going over child safety...character traits....transitoning to the next level and an epsiode on coaping and dealing with covid-19.

Riley says no packet or video can take away from in person lessons.

But this is the best way to keep students in tune right now.

"we're working on developing these character traits in students they're absolutely esstential skills for students k-12 and we want to develop those traits in students by graduation" richar} riley says the first video should be posted to the school's facebook page on monday.

The indiana department of education is recognizing the hard work of teachers across the state.

That's through a new social media campaign.

