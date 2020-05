Rockin’ Rob 🚂⚾️ RT @Grav1: Operation America Strong: Dallas, Houston and Austin all to get buzzed as Blue Angels, Thunderbirds plan flyovers over several U… 8 minutes ago

Börger 🇩🇪 Seen over Washington, D.C, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds ... https://t.co/voSb8Ev23X 8 minutes ago

Kristian Koci Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Fly Together Over New York City - Extended ... https://t.co/akwxCepE11 via @YouTube 15 minutes ago

Tom RT @OANN: Welcome back! Tune in to One America News for the latest! (Photo: Navy's Blue Angels conduct "a collaborative salute" with the A… 18 minutes ago

❌Linda❌ RT @hummyforever: Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over near Fayetteville Ga today. ❤️America ❤️Trump https://t.co/OwLStjornD 25 minutes ago

Jose S. RT @astrophoto1976: @MarkDavis Blue Angels and Thunderbirds are tentatively scheduled to fly over Dallas area on Tues, starting over McKinn… 27 minutes ago

Dr.Renee McCone RT @OnlyGod4ever: U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbi… 35 minutes ago