Long queues were seen outside liquor shops amid relaxations in lockdown 3.0
After the government gave certain relaxation in lockdown 3.0, people were seen standing in queues outside a liquor shops in Hubli and Raipur.
Karnataka state government had permitted the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from May 04.
Police ensured that the social distancing measures are being followed.