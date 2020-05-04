Global  

Long queues were seen outside liquor shops amid relaxations in lockdown 3.0

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s
Long queues were seen outside liquor shops amid relaxations in lockdown 3.0

Long queues were seen outside liquor shops amid relaxations in lockdown 3.0

After the government gave certain relaxation in lockdown 3.0, people were seen standing in queues outside a liquor shops in Hubli and Raipur.

Karnataka state government had permitted the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from May 04.

Police ensured that the social distancing measures are being followed.

