Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > T. S. Singh Deo > Action needed to ensure lockdown norms: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Action needed to ensure lockdown norms: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Action needed to ensure lockdown norms: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Action needed to ensure lockdown norms: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Social distancing norms went for a toss at liquor stores in Chhattisgarh on May 04.

Eager patrons rushed to stores after government announced certain relaxations amid lockdown 3.0.

Reacting to today's scenario Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo stated that administration is at fault.

"Administration is at fault where norms of lockdown have been flouted.

There must be some sort of action to ensure that it does not recur," said TS Singh Deo on crowds outside liquor shops in the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Relaxation will be revoked if there is violation in lockdown, social distancing norms: CM Kejriwal [Video]

Relaxation will be revoked if there is violation in lockdown, social distancing norms: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 04 reacted on chaos at some shops. He said that if we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Afraid people haven't made social distancing part of their lives yet: Haryana Health Minister [Video]

Afraid people haven't made social distancing part of their lives yet: Haryana Health Minister

Talking about lockdown 3.0, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij expressed worries. "I'm afraid people have not made social distancing a part of their lives yet. Whenever there is room for relaxation they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published