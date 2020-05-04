Action needed to ensure lockdown norms: Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Social distancing norms went for a toss at liquor stores in Chhattisgarh on May 04.

Eager patrons rushed to stores after government announced certain relaxations amid lockdown 3.0.

Reacting to today's scenario Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo stated that administration is at fault.

"Administration is at fault where norms of lockdown have been flouted.

There must be some sort of action to ensure that it does not recur," said TS Singh Deo on crowds outside liquor shops in the state.