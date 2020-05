On Instagram, James announced that the movie will be called 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

You can officially stop calling it “Space Jam 2.” In an Instagram post Thursday, LeBron James...

KPRT Gospel 1590AM This will mark James’ time as the lead actor in a major motion picture. https://t.co/A0YJvUOQNp 5 hours ago

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz This will mark James’ time as the lead actor in a major motion picture. https://t.co/EJXNwx0QUO 5 hours ago

G M B RT @ABCWorldNews : The long-awaited "Space Jam" sequel just got a whole lot more real. LeBron James took to social media to reveal the titl… 5 hours ago

Rajan M LeBron James Reveals ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Title and Logo, Expected to Be Second Best ‘Space Jam’ Movie in History… https://t.co/AorVzSyQ5b 2 hours ago