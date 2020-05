Joe Wicks' wife helps out after fitness instructor's hand injury Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 hour ago Joe Wicks' wife helps out after fitness instructor's hand injury Courtesy: Joe Wicks/The Body Coach Joe Wicks has raised £200,000 for the NHS through his online PE class. He announced the news on a class with his wife after returning home from hospital following surgery on his hand due to a bike fall.

Recent related news from verified sources Joe Wicks raises £200,000 for NHS after horror hand injury The fitness coach revealed the news during an appearance on Good Morning Britain

