The future of life in America with COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:04s - Published 58 minutes ago The future of life in America with COVID-19 The virus is already forcing big changes with restaurants, airports, movie theaters, and casinos. So, what will the future of life in America look like with COVID-19? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The future of life in America with COVID-19 AIRPORTS, MOVIE THEATERS, ANDCASINOS.AND AS ABC'S KENNETH MOTONREPORTS...AMERICA'S NUMBER-ONE SPORT ISABOUT TO SEE BIG CHANGES ASWELL.THIS MORNING, FROM THE CASINOFLOOR: NATS TO THE SKIES: NATSTO SPORTS.A GLIMPSE OF WHAT AMERICA'STHIS WEEK -- WITH A START DATEOF SEPTEMBER 10-TH - AND WITHFANS REPORTEDLY IN ATTENDANCE.NATS - NO MATTE: "I THINK IT'SIMPORTANT TO MAKE SURE FANSFEEL SAFE." TOM GARFINKEL ISTHE C-E-O OF THE MIAMIDOLPHINS.HE TELLS GOOD MORNING AMERICA..THEY'RE ALREADY MAKING CHANGESTO HARD ROCK STADIUM - TO MAKEIT THE "GOLD STANDARD" FORSAFETY.SOT - TOM GARFINKEL //CEO,MIAMI DOLPHINS: "WHAT WE'VEDONE IS REDUCED CAPACITY..KEEPING THE STADIUM CASHLESS SOIT'S BASICALLY TOUCHLESS." ANDNOW, M-G-M RESORTS ISREPORTEDLY PITCHING A PLAN TOTHE N-B-A TO FINISH ITS SEASONIN LAS VEGAS.ACCORDING TO THE NEW YORKTIMES, THE PROPOSAL SAYS 24COURTS COULD BE BUILT AT M-G-MCONVENTION CENTERS.AND PLAYERS, THEIR FAMILIES ANDSTAFF WOULD STAY AT THE RESORT.MEANWHILE ON THE VEGAS STRIP,GAMBLING REVENUE AT SOMECASINOS WAS DOWN 97-PERCENTLAST MONTH.THIS IS WHAT POKER TABLES COULDLOOK LIKE WHEN THEY REOPEN -GLASS ON THREE SIDES SEPARATINGPLAYERS FROM THE DEALER.ON THE BIG SCREEN - SOMETHEATERS SHOWING MOVIES AGAIN- LIKE THIS ONE IN TEXAS - ARENOW USING CAUTION TAPE TO BLOCKOFF ROWS AND ENFORCE SOCIALDISTANCING -- WHILE ASKINGCUSTOMERS ABOUT ANY SYMPTOMSYOU YOUR MONEY" AT THE AIRPORT- THIS COULD BE THE FUTURE FORSOME TRAVELERS: A FULL-BODYDISINFECTANT BOX NOW BEING USEDIN HONG KONG TO FULLY CLEANPASSENGERS AND THEIR CLOTHES.MEANWHILE..ONBOARD YOUR NEXT FLIGHT ALLMAJOR U-S AIRLINES HAVE NOWBLOCKED SOME OR ALL MIDDLESEATS FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.ONE CHANGE THAT'S ALREADY HERE?A NEW RULE REQUIRINGPASSENGERS TO WEAR A FACE MASK.SOT - NO MATTE: "DO YOU FEELSAFER? "IT IS WHAT IS IS.AND IF TAKES A LITTLE MASK TOTRAVEL, THEN SO BE IT." KENNETHMOTON, ABC NEWS, NEW YORKNOW TO THE LATEST COVID-19NUMBERS IN THE U-S.





