The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about season two of "The Neighborhood" with Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Tichina Arnold, and her favorite memories from working on "2 Broke Girls." #BethBehrs #Interview



Recent related videos from verified sources Coyote Spotted In Bronx Yard



A coyote that was seen roaming a Bronx neighborhood is still on the loose. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago Ones For Texas: Girls Inc. Dallas Needs Help During The Pandemic



Ones For Texas: Girls Inc. Dallas Needs Help During The Pandemic Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:41 Published 1 week ago