Greece eases lockdown from today as people are allowed outside

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Greece eases lockdown from today as people are allowed outside

Greece eases lockdown from today as people are allowed outside

The Greek government lifted its mandatory stay at home lockdown for all citizens on Monday.

Video filmed in Thessaloniki shows locals wearing mandatory face coverings travelling on public transport, with special helpers on hand to advise commuters.

Wearing a mask is mandatory for both workers and citizens on public transport as well as in taxis, hospitals and other health facilities.

Those who ignore the rules risk a fine of 150 euros.

Hair salons and stores selling items such as books, sporting equipment, stationery and other items can now re-open.

