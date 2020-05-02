Global  

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives.

The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Developed by NHSX, the health service’s tech innovation arm, the app will use Bluetooth to anonymously monitor and log when app users come into contact with each other.

The Government hopes to begin a national rollout of the app following the trial.

