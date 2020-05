Milan returns to somewhat normal as hard-hit Italy continues recovery Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published 11 minutes ago Milan returns to somewhat normal as hard-hit Italy continues recovery People, families, childrens and sports activities in the Sempione park of Milan, Italy. 0

Milan returns to somewhat normal as hard-hit Italy continues recovery People, families, childrens and sports activities in the Sempione park of Milan, Italy. The very central park where usually people hangs out during weekends, full due to the eased restriction of the lockdown on Sunday (May 4).





