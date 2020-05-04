The first week of May looking quiet and cool

After a beautiful weekend,we're in for a chilly weekahead.

A strong cold frontpushed through yesterdayevening and dropped ourtemperatures more than 25degrees in spots.

Temperaturesnear Lake Michigan will bestuck in the 40s today.

Inlandlocations may reach 50.

Cloudsincrease through the day aheadof a storm system to our west.We put a slight chance forshowers in the forecast latetonight and tomorrow, but highpressure likely blocks anyrain from moving in.Temperatures stay well belownormal all week, especiallynear the lake.

However, itwill be a quiet week, with agood amount of sunshine.

Itlooks like the next stormsystem effects us on Sundaywith some rain and potentiallya wintry mix.