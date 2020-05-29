From Snow Machines To Cleaning Equipment

A business owner in the Shoals may have thought it was a joke when the White House called him, but instead of a punchline, they offered him a chance to develop a new kind of disinfecting machine.

<guerra- most people don't have a need to spray large amounts of product in the air and let it dry quickly.

So we've been doing all the theme parks the last 30 years.

Plus broadway, harry potter, twilight and dozens of other movies.

But all of that changed with one phone call.

Guerra- it was about 5 weeks ago the phone rang on a tuesday afternoon at 3pm and it said whitehouse and i said nah.

The request-- turn guerra's fine tuned bubble snow machines into these fine mist disinfecting machines.

Guerra- the engineers figured out the science very quickly and then we went to product testing and the product testing took us about a week and a half and we sent all of the results we were really right on the money without making multiple attempts we got it on the first try.

Guerra showed us the three new versions from the big one that's used to disinfect large spaces like airports to the smaller ones on wheels and one you can wear like a backpack.

Guerra- we're the only company that's got a certified machine that can do what we do.

The mist dries in two minutes max.... it's a different business venture for guerra going from making people smile with fake snow to keeping them safe from germs. guerra- you feel like your apart of america apart of the supply chain.

It was really cool.

If everybody i knew that was in business would be making machines like i'm making we still don't have enough to supply the demand.

Guerra's biggest customer is disney world.

It is now converting his snow machines to become disinfecting ones to help reopen.

He is currently using a disinfecting chemical approved by the e-p-a.

His company is also developing its own that is a more "green" option.

The e-p-a is helping fast track that processes.

