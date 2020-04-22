Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf, not Jerry Krause, is at fault for breaking up the Bulls Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:04s - Published 52 minutes ago Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf, not Jerry Krause, is at fault for breaking up the Bulls Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk basketball and 'The Last Dance.' Hear Chuck discuss episodes 5 and 6 of 'The Last Dance,' why he thinks Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf is more responsible for breaking up the dynasty than GM Jerry Krause, his experience with the Dream Team in 1992 and much more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf, not Jerry Krause, is at fault for breaking up the Bulls Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk basketball and 'The Last Dance.' Hear Chuck discuss...

FOX Sports - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this #FuckTompaBay RT @dpshow: "The notion that [Jerry Krause] broke up the Bulls is asinine and absurd... Jerry Reinsdorf broke up the Bulls because he didn'… 12 hours ago Nickle Dickle Hoops RT @AM570LASports: Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf Broke Up The Bulls- Not Jerry Krause! https://t.co/wmV2I80XcT 18 hours ago Boo Sports ‘The Last Dance’: Charles Barkley blames Jerry Reinsdorf for breaking up Bulls after 1998 season… https://t.co/crCy9IiHK7 1 day ago Riehm 'The Last Dance': Charles Barkley says Jerry Reinsdorf is to blame for Bulls breaking up after 1998 season -… https://t.co/CL5wpTKTYR 2 days ago Brian Okutoyi ESQ. 'The Last Dance': Charles Barkley says Jerry Reinsdorf is to blame for Bulls breaking up after 1998 season… https://t.co/o50EbPQlKd 2 days ago Dave J “Trying to make Jerry Krause be the bad guy I thought that was really disingenuous by Jerry Reinsdorf.” Charles… https://t.co/5E4Lhoqea1 2 days ago bookshockey RT @ChiSportUpdates: Charles Barkley said on the Dan Patrick Show that the notion that Jerry Krause broke up the Chicago Bulls is “absurd.”… 3 days ago DrippdnSwag Charles Barkley Says Jerry Reinsdorf Responsible For 90’s Bulls Break-up https://t.co/cBqiwB9VCY https://t.co/eAwNzTLmse 3 days ago