Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf, not Jerry Krause, is at fault for breaking up the Bulls

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:04s - Published
Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf, not Jerry Krause, is at fault for breaking up the Bulls

Charles Barkley: Jerry Reinsdorf, not Jerry Krause, is at fault for breaking up the Bulls

Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk basketball and 'The Last Dance.'

Hear Chuck discuss episodes 5 and 6 of 'The Last Dance,' why he thinks Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf is more responsible for breaking up the dynasty than GM Jerry Krause, his experience with the Dream Team in 1992 and much more.

