Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William helped Catherine get ready on wedding day

Prince William helped Catherine get ready on wedding day

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Prince William helped Catherine get ready on wedding day

Prince William helped Catherine get ready on wedding day

Prince William helped Catherine get ready on wedding day The British royal couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on April 29, 2011 and the duchess opted for a demi-chignon with loose curls before switching up her look for the reception with her signature style, but her hairstylist Richard Ward needed help to make her look like a fairy tale princess, .

Especially when it came to moving a 500-year-old mirror he needed to complete his work The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary during the coronavirus crisis, and to mark the occasion they shared a snap of their special day on their official Instagram account

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties [Video]

Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have perhaps made their final official appearance as senior royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published