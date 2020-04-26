Watch: Restrictions in place till 3 May to continue till lockdown 3.0 ends
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Watch: Restrictions in place till 3 May to continue till lockdown 3.0 ends
Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 17.
Partial relaxations have been provided during lockdown 3.0.
Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that 33% of offices will remain shut even outside containment zones.
Nagpur will have same restrictions as Mumbai and Pune, Mundhe said, adding that all essential services will be functional during the lockdown.