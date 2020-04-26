Global  

Watch: Restrictions in place till 3 May to continue till lockdown 3.0 ends

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 17.

Partial relaxations have been provided during lockdown 3.0.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that 33% of offices will remain shut even outside containment zones.

Nagpur will have same restrictions as Mumbai and Pune, Mundhe said, adding that all essential services will be functional during the lockdown.

