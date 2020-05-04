Congress to bear cost of migrants' travel, slams Modi government
|
Congress to bear cost of migrants' travel, slams Modi government
Amid the row over Centre asking migrant labourers to pay fares for their return home, Congress has now stepped in.
The party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi, slammed the Modi government over the issue and said that when the government fails, the opposition needs to step in.
She announced that Congress would foot the bill for the travel of the migrants.
