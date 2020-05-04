Good evening.

During his daily press conference, the governor said this is part of his plan to slowly re- open businesses in the state.

Restaurants will have to follow strict guidelines as the coronavirus continues to threaten the state.

This new order starts thursday morning and will end on may 11th.

Before restaurants can re-open and resume in-house dining the restaurant and bar must be deep cleaned.

Employees will have to be screened daily at the start of shifts.

They will also be required to wear facemasks they come in contact with people.

The order also calls for no more than 50-percent seating capacity in both indoor or outdoor seating areas.

And there must be six feet between each group and party sizes can be no more than six.

Restaurants also have to have hand sanitizer at all entrances, near bathrooms and at the hostess stations.

Bars that do not serve food will remain closed.

The governor also loosened restriction on outdoor recreation.

Gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 20 people.

Parks can open to the public from 9am-7pm.

People are also encouraged to practice social distancing.

To read the order in full visit wcbi dot com.