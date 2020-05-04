The Infiltrators movie clip - Plot synopsis: THE INFILTRATORS is a docu-thriller that tells the true story of young immigrants who are detained by Border Patrol and thrown into a shadowy for-profit detention center—on purpose.

Marco and Viri are members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance, a group of radical DREAMers who are on a mission to stop unjust deportations.

And the best place to stop deportations, they believe, is in detention.

However, when Marco and Viri attempt a daring reverse ‘prison break,’ things don’t go according to plan.

By weaving together documentary footage of the real infiltrators with re-enactments of the events inside the detention center, THE INFILTRATORS tells an incredible and thrilling true story in a genre-defying new cinematic language.

Director Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera Actors Maynor Alvarado, Manuel Uriza, Chelsea Rendon Genre Thriller, Documentary, Drama Run Time 1 hour 35 minutes