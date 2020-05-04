100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon and Gary Mehigan

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES.

Here’s a chat you wouldn’t wanna miss.

Watch RJ Anmol with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Michelin-Star chef Gary Mehigan with RJ Erica.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations.

#100Hours100Stars