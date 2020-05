CCSD superintendent speaks on phase one reopening plan Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:49s - Published 3 hours ago CCSD superintendent speaks on phase one reopening plan We’re now learning more on how CCSD schools are preparing when Governor Sisolak decides to start lifting Nevada’s stay at home directive. It’s all part of the district’s phase one reopening plan. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CCSD superintendent speaks on phase one reopening plan PREPARING....FOR WHEN GOVERNOR SISOLAKDECIDES.....TO START LIFTING NEVADA'S....'STAY AT HOME DIRECTIVE'.THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M TRICIA KEAN.AND I'M TODD QUINONES.IT'S ALL PART OF THE DISTRICT'S"PHASE ONE" RE-OPENING PLAN.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE EXPLAINING WHATSTUDENTS AND TEACHERS MAY SEENEXT SCHOOL YEAR.JEREMY.SUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA SAYSTHE REOPENING OF SCHOOLCAMPUSES HINGES ON THE HEALTHAND SAFETY OF STUDENTS ANDEMPLOYEES.SCHOOL CAMPUSES ARE USUALLYBUSTLING WITH LIFE TOWARDS THEEND OF SPRING- BUT THIS TIMEALL SIT EMPTY AMID THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.WE'RE NOW GETTING A BETTER IDEAOF THE PLAN FOR LOCAL SCHOOLSONCE GOVERNOR SISOLAK BEGINSLIFTING STAY AT HOMERESTRICTIONS.C-C-S-D SUPERINTENDENT JESUSJARA RELEASED A PHASE ONE PLAN-DETAILING WHAT THE DISTRICT ISDOING TO EVENTUALLY REOPENCAMPUSES.HE SAYS THAT HINGES ON HEALTHAND SAFETY.'THE CLEANING OF OUR BUILDINGSIS GOING TO BE A PRIORITY.WE'RE ALSO LOOKING TO WORK WITHTHE SOUTHERN NEVADA PARTNERSHERE." PARTNERS THAT WILL ALSOFOCUS ON COVID- 19 TESTING.DOCTOR JARA SAYS THE DISTRICTIS WORKING TO GIVE EMPLOYEESACCESS."WE'RE IN EARLY CONVERSATIONSRIGHT NOW IN HOW WE CANPARTNER WITH LOCAL HOSPITALSAND SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT AND UMC TO PROVIDESOME OF THESE OPPORTUNITIES FORESOUR EMPLOYEES." THE DISTRICTALSO SAYS SOME EMPLOYEES LIKECUSTODIANS AND MAINTENANCEWORKERS WILL REPORT BACK TOCAMPUS-BUT OTHERS LIKE TEACHERSCAN CONTINUE WORKING FROM HOMEIF IT'S "FEASIBLE".PRINCIPALS WILL RECEIVEGUIDANCE ON WHEN THEY CAN BEGINREOPENING SCHOOL OFFICES.KIRSTAN NIGRO IS A KINDERGARTENTEACHER AT SCHORR ELEMENTARYSCHOOL.SHE SAYS SHE WANTS TO SEEEDUCATORS LIKE HERSELFPROTECTED."THAT'S A HUGE ONE BECAUSETHERE ARE A LOT OF EDUCATORSIN OUR DISTRICT AND MANY OFTHEM HAVE A COMPROMISED IMMUNESYSTEM.NIGRO SAYS WHENEVER SHE RETURNSTO THE CLASSROOM-SHE WANTS TOBE SURE HEALTH DOESN'TINTERFERE WITH STUDENTLEARNING."THIS IS ABOUT THE KIDS; THISIS ABOUT KEEPING YOUREDUCATORS AND YOUR STUDENTSSAFE."C-C-S-D'S PHASE ONE PLAN WILLONLY BEGIN ONCE THE GOVERNORMAKES A DECISIONWITH HIS STAY AT HOME ORDER.IT'S CURRENTLY SET TO LASTUNTIL MAY 15TH.THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL ATC-C-S-D IS MAY 20TH.COMING UP AT SIX WE'LL LOOK ATSOCIAL DISTANCING CHALLENGES ONSTUDENT LEARNING AND WHATRIGHT NOW...WE'RE LOOKING AT TRENDS....OF CORONA-VIRUS CASES.AS OF TODAY..





You Might Like

Tweets about this MJP CCSD superintendent speaks on phase one reopening plan #SmartNews https://t.co/rlXsaxHD3L 1 hour ago