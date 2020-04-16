COVID-19 impacting job search for recent college graduates

- developments.

- - it takes the average college- graduate three to six months to- secure a job after graduation - and that's without a- pandemic.

- news 25's victoria bailey talks- to a student facing - the added challenge of covid-19- in her job search.- - "i haven't been able to find a job," monday is britney morris's last- day of classes which completes- her - undergraduate experience at the- university of southern- mississippi.- landing a career right out of - college is always hard.

- but morris, along with the clas- of 2020 throughout the- country, is trying to do it in- the middle of a worldwide - pandemic and an economic- meltdown.

- "so far it's kind of put everything on hold.

Everything- that a lot of people have - planned - for including me.

I want to jus- go ahead and work right after - school, it's not working- that way at all.

We're not able- to find any jobs and then the - jobs that we're able to find- are not in our criteria because- it's masters- level work and i- only have a bachelor's, so- that is the biggest thing.- they're hardly any bachelor - - - - level social work jobs open and- it's causing chaos for- everybody.

There are a lot of - families that aren't able to- make it now and they're having- more trouble because of the - pandemic" u.s.m.

Assistant director of- - - - career services mary maner says- through the outbreak creates a- new obstacle, it- doesn't mean all is lost.

- "while some industries are experiencing short term setback- others- are seeing gains.

So being- patient and vigilant in seeking- - - - new potentially remote openings- that are being created every- day, staying in, it can be easy- to give up- especially during a volatile- time; however, you have to reac- out to your support - network for - encouragement and guidance like- usm."

- - - maner says current u-s-m- students, and alumni can make - an appointment to discuss - - - - anything from resumes, intervie- preparation or just choosing a- career path in- general.- "hiring has not stopped at all for those who are seeking new - jobs and career - mobility.

Some changes, of- course, have to be made and - strategies and- approaches specifically in term- of networking and interviewing.- we are- here to keep the students on to- of it."

Through these are tough times - morris says she likes to- encourage her fellow graduates- to continue being - optimistic.

- "keep their heads up this will die down but this will be our - new norm for a while but- it's going to be ok we're going- to work our way through it and- we're going to get" - - -