Teacher Appreciation Week: Going the extra mile

TEACHERS ARE WORKING HARDER THAN EVER. FOUR IN YOUR CORNER'S RACHEL LLOYD SPOKE WITH SOME LEE COUNTY TEACHERS ABOUT WHAT THEY'RE DOING TO MAKE SURE YOUR KIDS ARE GETTING THE SUPPORT THEY NEED. LIKE ME ALL TEACHERS IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA ARE WORKING FROM HOME.

BUT THEY’RE NOTLETTING THAT STOP THEIRCREATIVITY.

THE FOURTH IS STILLWITH THEMSO TO SPEAKNats.It took me a long way to getdown her from outer spaMRS. MARIA ROSE HAD A GUEST READTO HER 1ST GRADERS TODAY.gigglesDARTH VADERWE WON’T TELL HERKIDDOS IT WAS HER HUSBAND MR.JAMES ROSE SINCE THEY ENJOYEDHIM SO MUCH.

THE HUSBAND ANDWIFE TEACHING DUO MET ME ON ZOOMFROM THEIR STAR WARS SPACESHIPTODAY.

THEY TOLD ME ABOUT SOMECHALLENGES STUDENTS ARE FACING.They say it over and over.

Thismorning was a real challengejust getting them started,because they want to be atschool.BUT THE GOLDEN APPLE TEACHERSARE HELPING THEIR STUDENTS GETTHROUGH IT TOGETHER.

MR. ROSESAYS THE DARTH VADER GEAR KEEPSHIS FOURTH GRADERS AT RAY VPOTTORF ENGAGED, TOO.They still feel the connectionto crazy Mr. Rose.AND MRS. ROSE GAVE HER STUDENTSA SPECIAL TREAT TO BRING HERALONG THEIR QUARANTINE RIDE.

ALLINSPIRED BY THE BOOK FLATSTANLEYSHE MAILED STUDENTS APAPER CUT-OUT OF HERSELFI went on bike rides.

I playwith their dogs.

I did theirhomework.

You got read to.NatsAND ANOTHER FAMILIAR FACE THISTIME FOR THE TENTH GRADERS ATSOUTH FORT MYERS HIGH.

MS.BONNIE CUNARD DRESSED AS SHENORMALLY DOES FOR STUDENTSHER COMFY WHITE CAP, SHOWING OFFHER SCHOOL SPIRIT.The South Shirt.

That’ssignature thing.

We’re all inSouth High School, So, we’re theWolfpack mentality!AND DURING THIS UNIQUE TIME,SHE’S LEARNING TO TEACH HERENGLISH AND DEBATE CLASSES WITHEVEN MORE COMPASSION.We have families where ourstudents, like our high schoolstudents are the essentialworkers in the family, so theymight be the only one in thefamily working.ALL WHILE PREPARING THEM FOR THEREAL WORLD.We’ve been debating a lot ofthese topics.

Re-opening Floridaand things like thaWHETHER IT’S FIRST GRADE ORTENTHTHERE’S SOMETHING ALLTHREE OF THESE SUPERSTARTEACHERS CAN AGREE ON.

See you next time, children. TOMORROW IS TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY.

LEE COUNTY PARENTS AND STUDENTS CAN EMAIL THEIR TEACHERS A THANK YOU