Bois Locker Room: Teen held in connection with shocking online group | Oneindia News

Bois Locker Room: Teen held in connection with shocking online group | Oneindia News

Bois Locker Room: Teen held in connection with shocking online group | Oneindia News

Abhijit Banerjee discusses economy with Rahul Gandhi; Delhi police probes sick online chatroom run by teenage boys, 15-year-old member held; Highest jump in coronavirus cases in a day with 3900 new infections and 195 deaths; Delhi hikes liquor prices across categories by 70% to discourage overcrowding; Petrol and diesel prices get costlier in Delhi from today and other news

wry_spectacles

Autumn🍃 RT @sapnamadan: Delhi teen held in Bois Locker Room case, police identify 22 other members of Instagram group. #boyslockeroom https://t.co… 25 minutes ago

TheHazarikaGuy

Joydeep হাজৰিকা Why are we acting so shocked over this? Hasn't this been the mentality prevailing in patriarchal society for ages?… https://t.co/GMexyrreyi 39 minutes ago

ketan72

Ketan India Today: Delhi teen held in Bois Locker Room case, police identify 22 other members of Instagram group.… https://t.co/T251KGDYDF 56 minutes ago

georgevergesege

Vergesege Bois Locker Room- a private chat group of teen-boys on Instagram- to be probed. https://t.co/WahiKMLfy0 https://t.co/ZM3C532vr1 1 hour ago

mail_today

MailToday A teenage boy who was part of the infamous Bois Locker Room Instagram group has now been held by the Delhi Police.… https://t.co/m64RFvoNsV 1 hour ago

allabout__Women

All About Women Bois Locker Room: A lewd teen group busted in Delhi rape - https://t.co/7dvkHvIZJo 1 hour ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @IndiaToday: Police have also identified around 22 students who were part of the infamous group that has triggered widespread social med… 2 hours ago

indiacom

India.com Delhi Police Cyber Cell has seized his mobile phone and the matter is under further investigation. #boyslockerroom… https://t.co/otatPCcqKo 2 hours ago


