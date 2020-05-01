Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee suggests big stimulus to revive covid-19-hit indian economy|Oneindia

In another interview with congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said that India should consider a big stimulus and give cash in hand to create demand and prevent chains of bankruptcies to save the economy hit hard by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

He said We have not dedicated a large enough financial package yet but Spending is easiest way to revive economy.

It will have stimulus effect.

Rahul Gandhi is currently holding a series of conversations with global and Indian thought leaders to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and its consequences on the Indian economy.