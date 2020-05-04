Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published
'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview The ‘Tiger King’ star was pranked by content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who "posed" as Jimmy Fallon.

Pieters and Manners used pre-recorded sound of Fallon to interview Baskin, telling her that she would not see ‘The Tonight Show’ host due to the at-home format.

Baskin initially declined the interview but was convinced by her daughter to use the platform to talk about big cats.

Carole Baskin, via CNN The interview is the first given by Baskin since the release of the Netflix docuseries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Tricked Into Fake Jimmy Fallon Interview By Famous YouTubers

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Tricked Into Fake Jimmy Fallon Interview By Famous YouTubersCarole Baskin of Tiger King thought she was doing one of her first national TV interviews with Jimmy...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comIndependentE! OnlineAceShowbizDaily Caller


Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new 'Tiger King' show; Carole Baskin catfished

Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in a new series while YouTubers got Carole Baskin to give her...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

VictorRand2

Victor Rand RT @Breaking911: WATCH: YouTubers Tricked Carole Baskin Into Giving Her First Major Interview Since ‘Tiger King’ By Pretending To Be Jimmy… 4 minutes ago

MarijaneGreen

Marijane Green RT @fox4kc: The "Tiger King" star fell prey to British content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who tricked her into believing she… 17 minutes ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News The "Tiger King" star fell prey to British content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who tricked her into be… https://t.co/aME1igySzE 22 minutes ago

targetpip

Target Pip ‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Hilariously Gets Tricked Into Finally Doing 1st Interview After Doc — Watch https://t.co/Dp374Stwfx 27 minutes ago

janetthebookfan

🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦.J.D.P.C.🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 Wtf????? Tiger King's Dillon Passage BLAMES Carole Baskin for coronavirus https://t.co/NUqDfMrFRz via https://t.co/tPm7JE12MM 30 minutes ago

LampoonTribune

LampoonTrbune YouTubers Tricked Carole Baskin Into Giving Her First Major Interview Since ‘Tiger King’ By Pretending To Be Jimmy … https://t.co/ol6JQ6F61H 40 minutes ago

divefinatic

Alisa Schwartz🦈 We Tricked Carole Baskin into Giving Us Her First Interview Since Tiger King /***😳 https://t.co/ofjnepYeV4 41 minutes ago

JerryWE

Jerry Eakle @DeathWishCoffee My question is why? Greed I guess. From what I have read and watched online Tiger King aka Joe E… https://t.co/XWLTWtbUF5 54 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Scripted Series, New 'Twilight' Novel Is Coming & More | THR News [Video]

Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Scripted Series, New 'Twilight' Novel Is Coming & More | THR News

Nicolas Cage is transforming into Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin reacts to that wild YouTube interview prank, Taika Waititi is set to direct a 'Star Wars' movie and a new 'Twilight' novel is coming.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:28Published
YouTuber pranks celebrities with fake James Corden interview [Video]

YouTuber pranks celebrities with fake James Corden interview

A YouTuber in the U.K. is earning a wide rangeof online reactions after tricking several celebritiesinto appearing on a fake talk show.Josh Pieters, who has becomeinfamous for his elaborate..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:24Published