'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Responds to YouTubers Who Tricked Her Into Interview The ‘Tiger King’ star was pranked by content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners who "posed" as Jimmy Fallon.

Pieters and Manners used pre-recorded sound of Fallon to interview Baskin, telling her that she would not see ‘The Tonight Show’ host due to the at-home format.

Baskin initially declined the interview but was convinced by her daughter to use the platform to talk about big cats.

Carole Baskin, via CNN The interview is the first given by Baskin since the release of the Netflix docuseries.