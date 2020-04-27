Kerala CM to PM Modi: Dangerous to bring back Indians without Covid-19 test | Oneindia News

A Delhi schoolboy has been taken into custody and more have been identified as the police investigate a horrific students' Instagram chat room that talked about gang-rape of schoolgirls.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was dangerous to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus crisis without testing them as it could help the deadly virus spread.

Ending all the speculations regarding holding of remaining papers of class 10th board exam, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday said that no board examinations will be held for the class 10 students nationwide, except for the students from North-East Delhi.

