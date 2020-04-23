Global  

Sturgeon outlines plans to ease lockdown restrictions in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed Scotland’s Framework for Decision Making on easing lockdown restrictions at her daily coronavirus briefing.

Allowing some children to return to schools and relaxing rules on daily exercise and meeting friends are among the options being considered by the Scottish Government to ease lockdown measures.

She said a total of 1,620 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up 44 from 1,576 on Monday.

The First Minister said 12,437 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 171 from 12,266 the day before.There are 104 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, an increase of five on Monday, while 1,656 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 64.

The First Minister said lifting the lockdown will not be like “flipping a switch” but will instead be a gradual process.

