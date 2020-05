LA County Supervisor Calls On Metro To Require All Passengers To Wear Face Coverings Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:20s - Published 4 hours ago LA County Supervisor Calls On Metro To Require All Passengers To Wear Face Coverings A county supervisor Monday urged Metro to require face coverings for all bus and train passengers in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Geoff Petrulis reports.

