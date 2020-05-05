Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe's Hardest Hit Countries Are Easing Their Lockdowns

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Europe's Hardest Hit Countries Are Easing Their Lockdowns

Europe's Hardest Hit Countries Are Easing Their Lockdowns

Ian Lee reports as things improve for Italy, France, and Spain, the UK has marked a grim milestone.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

German football returns, Europe beaches reopen as lockdowns ease

There are also signs that countries are relaxing border controls imposed months ago to stop the...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •News24RTTNews


U.S. Oil Prices Rally To $25 As Demand Picks Up

Oil prices surged early on Tuesday, heading for a fifth consecutive day of gains, amid signs that...
OilPrice.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How Global Lockdowns Are Cleaning Up The Air--For Now [Video]

How Global Lockdowns Are Cleaning Up The Air--For Now

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns have had an extraordinary environmental impact. According to Business Insider, a new study reveals In April, global carbon emissions per day were 17%..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Parts of Europe ease coronavirus curbs as new infections drop [Video]

Parts of Europe ease coronavirus curbs as new infections drop

Leaders urge caution as some countries in Europe begin to emerge from lockdowns imposed to curb the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published