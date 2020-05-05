Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Dame Judi Dench thinks ageing is ‘horrible’ The 85-year-old actress has insisted there's "nothing" good about getting older, and doesn't agree with people who claim age is "an attitude".

When asked by Vogue magazine what she likes most about being 85, she said: And Judi shares her sentiments with fellow actress Dame Maggie Smith, whom Judi claims is beginning to worry about losing her driving license.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: Judi was forced to give up driving herself in 2017 when her sight began to deteriorate, and misses getting behind the wheel of a car.

