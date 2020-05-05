New York coronavirus prediction

Daily deaths could double by june first.

Tracie potts has that story plus president trump on the road for the first time in a month.

:00 :49 1:03 1:11 the new york times cites a draft government report predicting 200-thousand cases and nearly three thousand deaths a day by june first - nearly doubling what we're seeing now.

A separate university of washington model shows deaths skyrocketing to 135-thousand by august.

(sot: christopher murray/ univ.

Of washington :20-:26) "there's certainly going to be more transmission, more cases, and unfortunately more deaths."

(nats) as much of the country starts to reopen, there's open defiance of social distancing.

Police are cracking down in some areas (sot: mayor lori lightfoot/ (d) chicago.

Ilinois :37-:40) "don't make us treat you like a criminal."

As some states back off forcing people to wear masks.

(sot: sheriff mark lamb/ pinal county, connecticut :44-:46) "we don't want to create criminals out of innocent people!"

Unemployment also expected to explode: (sot: kevin hassett / white house economic adviser :49-:56) "i expect to see between 16-20 percent unemployment."

"we're going to need a phase four deal."

But instead of working on coronavirus funding, the senate is back in washington approving a backlog of judges.

(sot: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky 1:03-1:11) "i don't think anybody could seriously argue that filling critical national security posts is not essential senate business."

(sot: senate minority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york 1:12-1:25) "judicial nominees, legal immunity for big corporations, with all due respect republican leader, these are not the nation's most urgent priorities right now."

Senators working under new conditions... with members of the house still scattered across the