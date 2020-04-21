JTS Mortgage Minute 05/05/20 - Be Prepared Video Credit: WCBI - Published 42 minutes ago JTS Mortgage Minute 05/05/20 - Be Prepared Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals informs us that, although the housing market has faced its greatest challenge the past couple of months during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon such as the stabilization of mortgage rates. Jeff also gives tips on how to ensure you get the best options when looking to purchase or refinance a home. Now is an ideal time to get pre-qualified. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JTS Mortgage Minute 05/05/20 - Be Prepared Brittney brown >> from the bars we complained to the first half of the year and we believe we are starting to see the light of the little although it will take some time for time to fully bounce back we should see recovery story started half of 2020 mortgage rates are stabilized over the past few weeks as the market searches for direction as a result refinance activity remains high as does the interest in buying or selling a home and demanding the places should drive sales harder over time now is the time each representation place because we're back in full swing of things mark is going to move fast people's reasons for refinancing buying or selling a home are different is on the conference no matter where you are in the decision to refinance or purchase home i will share in common roadblocks to and toward if you plan to buy the near future don't buy the ticket items such as cars boats are expensive furniture to inquiries and recent recent purchases on the credit report and hurt your credit score and preprint you can qualify for home loan don't quit or switched jobs is solid to your employment history to qualify although as long as you're in the same line of work changing job is allowed and will negatively affect employment history don't open the closing lines of credit do either of these could adversely affect removal credit amount which will also bring the score down the course don't pay your bills like this will deftly affect the credit the supplies and utility bills as well as lines of credit left sitdown discussion of current situation long-term goals and what's the best path to your mortgage hhs and company will our customers goals needs to take care of throughout your moisture remember there's more to do more than just pushing a button and a small working local so beneficial to us a call and let us help you your home buying refinance plans to adjust the company's local trusted and experienced with american homeownership easy since 1996 thank you for joining the value of the shrew to





You Might Like

Tweets about this INVISIBLE SON “There is no political solution..." @JasperCrisp @BernieSanders I'd like to take 1 minute to personally apologize for all of the 'Progressive' douche b… https://t.co/jjZcGncUpc 46 minutes ago Mortgage Coach Mortgage experts don't get caught off guard. Share real time market updates at any minute of the day with borrowers… https://t.co/oH7E2Mhtio 52 minutes ago GBHorseTips @UsefulProspect But when people are back out and spending the jobs will be there again. It’s just how they write of… https://t.co/2XJlW7qGKU 4 hours ago Brandon Dainas Watch “The Mortgage Minute - 5.4.20” on #Vimeo https://t.co/3ljWK5NAKw 5 hours ago New Books & Welly Boots To get a bit political for a minute, I've read so many articles on @unherd and elsewhere about the benefits of low… https://t.co/BvBH5N4SOf 7 hours ago Johnny Utah I’ll take a mortgage cancellation whenever you got a minute then. Thank you in advance. https://t.co/9kZ6jHdpxj 18 hours ago Sam Batayneh May 4, 2020 - "Mortgage Minute" - This Week In Mortgage - Weekly Rate Update & "Stay Safe" https://t.co/GKbtzw2n08… https://t.co/aNfVina3ZW 20 hours ago Newcastle Mortgages If you haven't already done so, we would be so grateful if you could vote for us in the Legal & General Mortgage Aw… https://t.co/Z4shgeC1pr 1 day ago

Recent related videos from verified sources JTS Mortgage Minute 4/28/20 - Trust & Interest Rates



Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals stresses the need to work with TRUSTED lenders when buying a house, especially during the confusion of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also necessary.. Credit: WCBI Published 1 week ago JTS Mortgage Minute 4/21/20 - Technology Has Us Covered



During these times of uncertainty it's good to know that JTS is standing by in this time of need. Although unable to operate in their traditional ways, JTS is still here to deliver professional home.. Credit: WCBI Published 2 weeks ago