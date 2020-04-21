JTS Mortgage Minute 05/05/20 - Be Prepared
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co.
Mortgage Professionals informs us that, although the housing market has faced its greatest challenge the past couple of months during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon such as the stabilization of mortgage rates.
Jeff also gives tips on how to ensure you get the best options when looking to purchase or refinance a home.
Now is an ideal time to get pre-qualified.