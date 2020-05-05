Lingerie brand claps back at trolls criticizing a genderfluid model

On May 1, Playful Promises shared a photo of genderfluid model Jake DuPree to its Instagram.“Oh my GOD, Jake DuPree causing heart palpitations in the Regalia Skylar set!” the brand wrote.Many users showed their support for DuPree in the comments.

While some people took to the comments to leave nasty remarks.Playful Promises had no issue clapping back.“I would never buy the set now… Because I wouldn’t want to be seen in a set made for men too… this is not attractive at all,” one hateful person commented.“Were you previously unaware that all garments can be worn by all genders?” Playful Promises responded.

“Nothing is made ‘for’ any gender, it’s just a garment”.A screenshot of the brand’s interactions has gone viral on Twitter, with more than 391,000 likes and 55,000 retweets.In an interview with Out magazine, DuPree said that they are a longtime fan of the brand.As for the negative comments, DuPree says that they were hard to read.“I did not realize that I would cause such an uproar just by wearing lingerie.

I think it challenges people’s idea of gender seeing a muscular guy wear something so inherently feminine”