UMD researchers begin experimental testing for potential COVID-19 vaccine

HAVE US SOCIAL DISTANCING FORTHE NEXT FIVE YEARS...AVACCINE FOR COVI━19.

AND TNEXT STEP IN GETTING ONE ISHUMAN TRIALS.

AND THOSE AREGOING TO START AT THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SCHOOLOF MEDICINE.

WMA━2 NEWS ABBYISAACS JOINS US TO EXPLAIN WHOTHEY ARE LOOKING FOR TVOLUNTEER.LOOKLIV━ THE UNIVERSITY OFMARYLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE ISLOOKING FOR HEALTHY ADULTSAGES 18 TO 85 TO PARTICAPTE SORESEARCHERS CAN STUDY THEEFFECTIVENESS OF THE VACCINAGAINST COVI━19.

TAKE VO ONEOF THE INVESTIGATORS FOR THTRIAL SAID THIS RESEARCH ISFAST TRACKED BECAUSE OF THEEXTREME CONSEQUENCES OF THISPANDEMIC.

RIGHT NOW, THERE ARENO LICENSED VACCINES ORTHERAPIES FOR COVI━19.

THISTRIAL IS MADE UP OF FOUREXPERIMENTAL VACCINES THAT AREDIFFERENT FROM TRADITIONALVACCINES BECAUSE IT DOESNCONTAIN THE VIRUS ITSELF.PARTICIPANTS WILL GET TWOINJECTIONS ONE MONTH APART ANDRESEARCHERS WILL INVESTIGATEDIFFERENT DOSAGES, AND THETYPES OF VACCINE CANDIDATES TOLEARN WHICH ONE PRODUCES THESTRONGEST IMMUNE RESPONSE.THIS TRIAL IS PART OF AMULTICENTER STUDY ACROSS THEUS AND IN GERMANY.

THE FIRSTBALTIMORE PARTICIPANT WASVACCINATED YESTERDAY.

THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYALND SCHOOLOF MEDICINE IS LOOKING FOR ATOTAL OF 90 HEALTHY ADULTSAGES 18 TO 85 FOR THE TRIAL.QUALIFIED PARTICIPANTS AREELLIGIBLE FOR UP TO 13 HUNDREDDOLLARS IN COMPENSATION.LOOKLIV━ YOU CAN CONTACT THSCHOOL OF MEDICINE BY PHONE,EMAIL OR ONLINE TO VOLUNTEER.WE HAVE THAT INFORMATION ONOUR WEBSITE, WMAR 2 NEWS DOTCOM.

IN BALTMORE ABBY ISAACSWMAR 2 NEWS.THERE ARE NOW MORE THAN