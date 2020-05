Leatherheads movie (2008) - Renée Zellweger, Jonathan Pryce, John Krasinski, George Clooney Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:27s - Published 2 hours ago Leatherheads movie (2008) - Renée Zellweger, Jonathan Pryce, John Krasinski, George Clooney Leatherheads movie trailer (2008) - Plot synopsis: In 1925, an enterprising pro football player convinces America's too-good-to-be-true college football hero to play for his team and keep the league from going under. Director: George Clooney Writers: Duncan Brantley, Rick Reilly Stars: John Krasinski, David de Vries, Rick Forrester 0

