COVID-19: Cops check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border amid lockdown
The police personnel checked vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 06 amid coronavirus lockdown.
Individual inter-state and inter-district movements have been curtailed in Gurugram, including mediapersons, police and doctors.
It has been done in a bid to contain coronavirus cases.
There are total 517 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Haryana.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 31, 967 with 1583 deaths in India.