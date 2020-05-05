Global  

COVID-19: Cops check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border amid lockdown

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
The police personnel checked vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border on May 06 amid coronavirus lockdown.

Individual inter-state and inter-district movements have been curtailed in Gurugram, including mediapersons, police and doctors.

It has been done in a bid to contain coronavirus cases.

There are total 517 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Haryana.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 31, 967 with 1583 deaths in India.

