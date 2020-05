COVID-19: Vehicles line up at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana seals border again

In wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in Delhi's bordering districts of Haryana, the state government on May 28 decided to seal its border with the national capital.

The long queue of vehicles was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram borders on May 29.

Commuters are facing problems after security was tightened at the state's border.

Only essential services are allowed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 1504, while the number in Delhi has crossed 16000-mark.