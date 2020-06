Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border

As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring no non-essential vehicle movement.

State government had sealed the borders with the national capital on May 28.

This step was taken due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Delhi has so far recorded over 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, whereas Haryana has over 1700 infections.