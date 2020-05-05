23-Year-Old Terre Haute Soldier Dies in Iraq

Their business.

But first -- tragic news out of terre haute tonight.

A soldier from terre haute was killed in iraq yesterday.

"he's 23 years old.

I'm sure he knew a lot of people here in terre haute.

He's impacted a lot of lives both domestically and foreign i'm sure" news 10 continues to follow this breaking news tonight.

The department of defense announced the death of a local soldier.

D-o-d officials say "sergeant christopher wesley curry" died in iraq yesterday.

New for you tonight on nightwatch... news 10's dominic miranda spoke with the loyal veterans batallion.

He joins us now live in our newsroom with more on their reaction to this heart breaking news.

"sergeant christopher wesley curry" was from here in terre haute...and only 23 years old.

His death is under investigation.

However, officials do say it was not combat related.

I spoke with michael egy of the loyal veterans batallion this afternoon about this tragic news.

He told me what will happen to ensure he is properly honored.

23 year old terre haute native sergeant christopher wesley curry died on may 4th in erbil, iraq.

He was assigned to 3rd battalion... 21st infantry regiment... 1st stryker brigade combat team... 25th infantry division... fort wainwright, alaska.

Michael egy of the loyal veterans batallion in terre haute says this is a tragedy for curry's family...and our entire community.

"anytime we lose someone in the military it's a tragedy and it's even more of a tragedy when it's this close to home.

When it's someone that you may have gone to school with or someone you may have been friends with."

Egy says typically when a soldier passes...his body is brought back home with a military escort.

After the family makes funeral arrangements.... whichever branch the soldier was involved in will give a 21 gun salute at the funeral and taps will play.

It could be the american legion... v-f-w..

Or marine core league.

No matter what...egy says he will be honored as a hero.

"although i don't know much about this young man...just doing what he's been doing speaks a great deal about his character and his patriotism.

Therefore, he will not be forgotten."

Egy says he can't imagine what the family is going through during this incredibly tough time.

He told me one thing is for certain.... the entire terre haute community is behind them and forever indebted for the price sergeant curry paid for his country.

"first of all, our condolences go to his family.

Let me assure you that he will not be forgotten and we thank you for your sacrifice and for his."

Egy says obviously this is a sudden and tragic loss for the curry family and the terre haute community.

We will of course bring you updated information as soon as we learn more.

Reporting live in the newsroom..i'm dominic miranda..

News 10