Real squad reports for training Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:19s - Published 1 hour ago Real squad reports for training Real Madrid's players, including Wales forward Gareth Bale and former Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, reported to the club's training ground in Valdebebas for medical testing as preparations to resume the La Liga season step up. 0

