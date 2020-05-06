Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ram Madhav > Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces.

While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for our security forces.

I congratulate Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He had blood of innocent Kashmiris on his hands."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this