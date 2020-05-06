Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander
BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces.
While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for our security forces.
I congratulate Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
He had blood of innocent Kashmiris on his hands."