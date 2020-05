Some salons reopen today as part of KCMO’s soft opening

Nail and hair salons are taking extra precautions such as adding clear barriers between employees and clients as they prepare to reopen Wednesday under Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' reopening plan.

ONE KANSAS CITY SALONIS STILL PLANNING TO ASKALL ITS CUSTOMERS TOSIGN IN BEFORE THEY GETTHEIR HAIR DONEBEGINNING TODAY.HERE IS A LOOK AT THEMASKS STYLISTS AT "LOU-ROSE SALON" WILL WEARSTARTING TODAY.IT IS ASKING CLIENTS TOWEAR MASKS TOO.WHERE SOME PEOPLEVIEW THE REGISTRY OFCUSTOMERS AS ANOVERREACH - THE OWNEROF THIS SALON BELIEVESIT'S THE RIGHT THING TODO.Victoria Berry / Lou Rose Salon"If, God forbid, something weretohappen, you would be able totrackdown where you were, who youwerearound on what particular day,whatparticular time.

I'd rather beoverprepared than under prepared, ornotprepared at all."THE SALON IS ASKING ALLCLIENTS TO WAIT IN THEIRCAR BEFORE THEIRAPPOINTMENT AND WASHTHEIR HANDS AS SOON ASTHEY ENTER THE SALON.STYLISTS ALSO WENTTHROUGH ONLINETRAINING ON HOW TOPROPERLY SANITIZE THEIRWORK AREAS.BUT SOME SALONS ARECHOOSING TO WAIT TOREOPEN..

SO YOU MIGHTWANT TO CALL AND CHECK.'THE GLAM ROOM' IN THEWEST BOTTOMS SAYS ITWILL OPEN ON MAY 16TH.BUT BEFORE YOU CANSCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT, Y